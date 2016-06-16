Driver rams 2 Cleveland police cruisers

A driver rammed into two police cruisers near East 30th and Euclid about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two CPD cruisers approached a car at East 30th and Euclid at 3:30 am after someone called police for a suspicious vehicle. They boxed the black 4-door Hyundai in when the car rammed back and forth and took off south on East 30th almost hitting 2 Cleveland police officers, according to scanners.

No one was hurt, but the driver took off. Police found the car crashed through a fence and abandoned off I-490 west above Broadway and Rockefeller Avenues.

Check back for details.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.