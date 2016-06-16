Fans make history in first ever blackout at the Q

Cleveland Cavalier fans will make history Thursday night for the first ever blackout inside Quicken Loans Arena.

After the Cavs 112-97 win Monday in Oakland, while wearing black jerseys, fans took to social media asking for the team to wear the lucky black for Game 6.



According to NBA rules, the home team has to wear light jerseys, so white or gold for the Cavs. So since the Cavs can't wear black, the fans will.



The team is replacing the normal wine t-shirts, free for ticket holders, with black CLE ones. All 20,562 fans expected to be suited up in black for tonight's blackout.



If the Cavs force a Game 7, they will wear their black jerseys Sunday at Oracle Arena.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.