Can Love silence the doubters?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to do something no other NBA team has ever done and that's come back from 3 dowon in the Finals.

The team beat the Golden State Warriors 112-97 at Oracle Arena Monday night, with two amazing performances from Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. Each dropped 41 points.

The third star in the Big 3, Kevin Love was not a factor in the two wins over Golden State.

He scored only two points in Game 5 and played 33 minutes.

Can Love bounceback in Game 6?

LeBron James says they definitely need him now.

Despite Monday's horrific performance, Love has not lost any love from his teammates.

"We just need him to be aggressive. Go out and make an impact on the game no matter if he's not scoring. We definitely need him. He's too big of a piece to our puzzle. We definitely need Kev to play better. We want him to play better," said LeBron James.

Love didn't play at all in Game 3 due to the league's concussion protocol.

Game 6 is Thursday night at the Q. The Cavs take on Golden State at 9 p.m.

