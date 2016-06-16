Public memorial service held for Sen. George V. Voinovich

Hundreds came through to pay their respects to George V. Voinovich. His body was lying in state in the Rotunda of City Hall on Thursday, June 16.

The viewing was open to the public until 2 p.m. Then a brief program took place involving several speakers, including Mayor Frank Jackson and Gov. John Kasich.

“Mayor, Governor, or Senator Voinovich as we called him locally, George V. Voinovich was a real Clevelander, an accomplished politician, and a great man,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson.

"I don't know how you feel about eternal life, but I'm going to tell you this if George hasn't made it in none of us are going to get there. Because this was a man who constantly had in his mind the power of the Holy Spirit," said Gov. Kasich.

Voinovich died Sunday at the age of 79.

His funeral service will be held Friday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Euclid at 10 a.m.

