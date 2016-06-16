Thousands without power after severe storms Thursday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Thousands without power after severe storms Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

There are power outages in the area after the storms came blew through Thursday morning. 

As of 9 a.m. Summit County - 3,604

Lorain County - 113

Cuyahoga County - 1,805 with Parma being the hardest hit with 1,400 residents without power.  

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly