FBI, Cleveland Police publicize replica of serial abductor's car

In the Cleveland neighborhood where a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped from her West 104th Street home, people are taking a close look at a newly released sketch.

The man seen in surveillance video is now being called the prime suspect in a Cleveland kidnapping and Elyria attempted abduction, police said.

A 6-year-old girl was taken from her home on West 104th Street on May 21. She was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., officers received information that the girl had been found at a home several miles away in the 13800 block of Lyric Avenue.

Police said they were looking for a white male with light brown hair and a neatly trimmed beard. The suspect is around 5-foot-10. He has at least one tattoo and was wearing a red or maroon hoodie at the time of the Cleveland abduction on May 21.

A Lorain car dealership worked with police and the FBI to provide a replica of the 2002-2003 Chevy Malibu that investigators say a serial abductor was driving after he snatched a six-year-old girl from her Cleveland home in May.

Investigators were able to forensically link the May kidnapping to an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old in Elyria that happened back in February.

FBI Special Agent in charge Stephen Anthony says there are a few details that make their prime suspect's car stand out.

Investigators recreated the car to show the public.

"I think there is a couple of things on here to take note of - one you'll see - this is a 2002 Chevy Malibu. It's distinctive - again, we believe it is this color grey. We know that it has a spoiler on it. We know that it has a tag on the front and the back and we know that, again, this is a replica, but we believe the front left corner panel driver's side has either got primer or white paint on it. It clearly is not the same color as the rest of the car which would indicate a repair or the like, and we think that's a very distinctive characteristic," said Anthony.

The fact that there is a license plate in both the front and back of the car is something that's notable. Ohio is a two plate state, but not every state is.



"That is important, because of that, we are looking as you know across an area. The person could be from Ohio. They could be from Pennsylvania, could be from Indiana, but at least the front and back plate leads us to believe - again someone can put a plate on there for whatever reason even though it isn't required by state - Ohio obviously has the front and back. The person could be from Ohio, we just don't know for sure," added Anthony.

