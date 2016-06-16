Body found on Brunswick soccer field

A body was found Thursday morning in Hopkins Park in Brunswick.

Police and the Medina County Medical Examiner are investigating after a park worker found the body of a man at about 8 a.m. on Diana Road.

The body was located on a soccer field.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death. Police are saying that it could be a suicide. No other information was released.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.