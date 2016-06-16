VIRAL VIDEO | 8th grader makes a memorable graduation speech - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

VIRAL VIDEO | 8th grader makes a memorable graduation speech

Student impersonates presidential candidates in graduation speech. (Source: YouTube) Student impersonates presidential candidates in graduation speech. (Source: YouTube)
CHICAGO (WOIO) -

An 8th grader makes a speech at his class graduation, but he does his best impersonation of the presidential candidates from Donald Trump to Ted Cruz to Hillary Clinton. 

Take a listen to the presidential candidates like you've never heard them before.

