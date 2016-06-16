Thieves smash and grab cigarettes and cash in Akron

Robbers used vehicles to smash into two businesses and steal cigarettes and cash, police said.

In the first crash, the suspect backed his vehicle into the BP Gas Station on Copley Road around 4 a.m. Several cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

Shortly after 5 a.m. a vehicle smashed into Ohio and Cash Drive Thru on Arlington Street. Again several cartons of cigarettes and money from the register were stolen.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490.

