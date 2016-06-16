Man walks and calls 911 after shot inside apartment

A 52-year-old man was shot in the stomach inside his apartment complex, then left building and called 911, police said.

The man called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and said he had been shot in the stomach inside his apartment at Parkway Apartments. He left his building and walked to Lost Nation Road when he called 911.

The victim, Donald Daniels, was transported to Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby and eventually life-flighted to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Willoughby Police Department does not believe the shooting was random and that there was a good possibility the victim was targeted.

