VIDEOS: LeBron James, Tristan Thompson differ on pregame ritual

LeBron James got in his last practice before Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland Thursday night.

The media got a chance to ask him questions ahead of game time. He appeared calm and joked around with some of the questions.

His pregame ritual means he gets lots of rest. He said he'll spend most of the day sleeping and watching part of a movie. He said the day goes by very fast. (Watch video player above)

Cavs forward Tristan Thompson says his routine is a little different than LeBron's. He won't watch a movie...

Lebron on black T-shirts

Lebron said the new black T-shirts for tonight will be cool if everyone wears them, but made a point that he has a lot more to worry about than a "bunch of damn T-shirts around the arena."

He joked that talk about the T-shirts would raise his blood pressure.

LeBron on being nervous

With so many hours before the game, LeBron says he doesn't get nervous.

"It makes no sense for me to get too anxious," he said.

He's more likely to get anxious about 20 minutes before the game, but otherwise he's calm.

The fans may be more nervous than LeBron for Game 6. There will definitely be a lot of cheering in Cleveland as it looks for its first chance to play for a championship since the Indians-Marlins World Series Game 7 in 1997.

