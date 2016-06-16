Parma bakery selling LeBron James inspired pierogi by the dozens

Only in "The Land" would you find a pirogi named after "The King" himself.

In Parma's Polish Village, Rudy's Strudel & Bakery has done just that.

Co-owner, Lidia Trempe said she read about Lebanon's favorite foods and decided to name a pirogi in his honor after he back home to Cleveland.

"On game day, apparently our native son likes to eat chicken and broccoli and rice but I couldn't do rice because we already have a starch with the dough so mama and I decided to do chicken, broccoli and cheddar and it's a LeBron inspired pierogi," she said.

The bakery sells the pierogi year-round, in many flavors but with all the momentum surrounding the CAVS, the LBJ pastries are selling like hotcakes

"I saw this on Facebook and I ran right up here," said one customer.

Cleveland 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor, wanted to see how exactly how the yummies were put together so she stepped from behind the camera, put on a babushka and watched the women work their magic in the kitchen.

Every single pierogi is handmade and pinched to perfection. The women work quickly to keep up with the demand---the phones have been ringing around the clock for the LBJ pierogi. That's in addition to those stopping in to pick up their orders for game day.

Lidia says she's happy to spread her love of food and LBJ in this way.

"Who doesn't have a shoe named after them? Michael Jordan never inspired a pierogi, our guy did," she said.

Rudy's Strudel & Bakery is located at 5580 Ridge Road in Parma. You can find information about LeBron James pierogi. here.

