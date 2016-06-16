LeBron's oldest fan wants to WITNESS a championship

If you've lived in NE Ohio more than 50 years you know how hard championships are to come by.

Freddie Stewart is 100 years old and claims to be the Cleveland Cavaliers oldest fan.

Freddie will turn 101 next season but says she doesn't want to wait that long.

Freddie says she stays up late and doesn't miss a single game.

She also says her favorite Cavalier is "LEBRON!"

When asked what she does to stay so young....well, you have to watch the video to find out!

