RJ's emotional essay a must-read: 'We need you now more than ever'

The Players' Tribune has become the go-to home for professional athletes who want to share their thoughts with the world.

For example, Browns linebacker Scooby Wright, a rookie out of Arizona, recently shared his story on the site. In the form of a cover letter, he explained why he has a chip on his shoulder and vowed to leave it all on the field for any NFL team willing to take a chance on him.

But that hasn't been the most memorable Players' Trib entry from a Cleveland athlete this year -- an entry from Cavs guard Richard Jefferson holds that title. The essay, titled "Who We Are," was posted hours before Game 6 of the NBA Finals, a game in which Cleveland will play at home for the last time this season.

In it, he talks about everything from Snapchat to Cleveland's mid-season coaching change.

But it's his message to fans at the end that might stick with you.

"We know you'll bring it," he writes. "But we need you now more than ever."

Click or tap here to read RJ's essay

The Cavs face off against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night at The Q. If they win, Game 7 will be played in California on Sunday.

