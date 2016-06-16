Drug dealer found guilty in victim's death

A Summit County jury found Kevin Ecker, 30, of Baughman Street in Akron, guilty on all 13 counts in connection with the drug related death of 20-year-old Jessica Canada Holmes, as well as other drug offenses.

Holmes died after taking fentanyl she purchased from Ecker.

Prosecutors say on March 22, 2015, Holmes purchased what she thought was heroin. She was later found dead in her home.

The Summit County Medical Examiner determined Holmes died after ingesting Fentanyl and not heroin. The drug was traced back to Ecker.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter jurors also found Ecker guilty of corrupting another with drugs, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

