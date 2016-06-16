Canton police search for group behind high-powered pellet gun incident

Police are looking for people they say drove around Canton shooting a high-powered pellet gun this week. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police are looking for people they say drove around Canton shooting a high-powered pellet gun this week.

Authorities said they received multiple reports of at least four black men in a dark green Mercy Grand Marquis shooting at people with the pellet gun. In one case, the group robbed a 14-year-old and took his cellphone, police said.

The vehicle’s license plate may be FZY 1686.

Those with information on this case should call 330-649-5800.

