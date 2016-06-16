Here's what Snapchat's 'Defend the Land' filter looks like

It looks like Snapchat wanted Cleveland Cavalier fans to be able to express their loyalty before Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Those with the most recent version of the photo-sharing app simply have to tap and hold their face on screen while taking the snap -- the app will scan the user's face to determine where to place the filter. The app will instruct the user on what to do after that.

If the Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Game 7 will take place Sunday in California.

