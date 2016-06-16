Cinderella the pony found in feces in barn

Friendship APL rescued a pony in Lorain County from deplorable conditions last week.

She was in a lot of pain, but the pony is starting to heal.

They're calling her "Cinderella."

Friendship Animal Protective League rescued the 10-year-old pony from a Pensfield Township farm.

"Filthy conditions, no food, no water, feces, just horrible horrible," said Chief Humane Officer Denise Willis.

Willis says she was covered in feces and surrounded by garbage.

Her hooves were overgrown and curled up.

She could barely stand, she was in so much pain.

Willis says a man went to check out the owner of the pony's barn to possibly rent it.

He spotted the malnourished pony and called the Sheriff's office.

Humane officers say Cinderella should weigh 200 to 250 pounds more than she does now.

You can see the pony's rib cage and spine clearly through her coat.

Cinderella is in foster care being nursed back to health.

The vet says it will be six to 12 months before her hooves heal.

It is painful for her to walk.

It's tough for Willis to see animals treated like this, she says it never gets easier to handle.

"You just kick in and do what you have to do. You put your emotions away until the animal is safe. Then you kind of break down and cry and wonder how people can do this," she said.

Cinderella's owner is a woman in her 70s. She told humane officers she was going to sell her pony as horse meat.

She's under investigation right now and could face charges.

Humane officer Sue Hixson has this message for animal owners.

"Just treat them well, like you would your own child. But if you need help call us, we're always willing to help you. You don't have to wait until he gets like this."

If you would like to help, you can donate to the Friendship APL in Cinderella's name.

She will be adopted out once she is fully recovered.

