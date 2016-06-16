Halftime thoughts: Cavs need to keep the pedal down

The Cavaliers got out to a phenomenal start in Game 6, thanks to a smothering defense that once again set the tone for them. They held the Warriors to 23 percent shooting in the first quarter, built up a 22-point lead, and put Warriors on their heels.

By halftime Steph Curry had come alive, throwing down 18 points, including four three-pointers, but overall the Warriors are shooting just 30 percent.

The game is there for the taking for the Cavaliers. Andrew Bogut is out with an injury, Andre Iguodala can barely walk, much less run, because of back spasms and Harrison Barnes has been ice cold for two games. The Cavs have to take advantage and keep the pedal down.

I'm not a conspiracy guy, and never complain about the officials, but sometimes you have to just say it. The Warriors are 16-0 in the past two years when Ken Mauer officiates their game, and he certainly did his part to let them back into this one in the second quarter. Mauer had two phantom foul calls, the most glaring of which was a call on Kevin Love when Love barely touched Draymond Green. It came with 10:43 left in the second quarter, and sent Love to the bench for the rest of the quarter with his third foul.

With all of that said, the Cavs showed tremendous poise by bouncing back twice following Warrior runs. After Golden State cut the lead to 8 with 4:40 left in the half, the Cavs went on a crucial 8-0 run to push it back to 16. Then, in the final minute of the half, they got some -- wait for it -- BENCH HELP, as Dahntay Jones gave the Cavs 5 quick points. The lead went back up to 16, which is huge.

Celeb sightings: Jay Z and Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Terry Francona, Hue Jackson and too many NBA stars to count are in Cleveland. Let's hope the Cavaliers continue to give them a great show in the second half.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.