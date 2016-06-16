Cavs extend Game 7 Watch Party to Gateway Plaza

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) collide during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

One of the biggest games in Cavs history just got bigger.

Tickets for the Cavaliers Game 7 Watch Party at the Q sold-out quickly Friday at 10 a.m.

The Cavs will now extend the party outdoors to Gateway Plaza to accommodate more fans.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.

There is a 4-ticket limit and a $5 donation. Tickets can ONLY be purchased online at Cavs.com.

CAVS WATCH PARTY LOCATIONS

The money goes to benefit local charities.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., 90 minutes prior to tipoff:

Every fan in attendance will receive a Wine Cavs T-shirt presented by FirstEnergy.

