'We want to give the city of Cleveland a Championship', Coach Lue

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Thursday, June 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Golden State Warriors closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run but that was not enough to win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, facing elimination for the second straight game, whipped the Warriors by a score of 115-101.

Coach Tyronn Lue says they fans have been great and the Cavs owe the city and the state of Ohio a championship.

