The Cleveland Cavaliers have done what many other teams could not, force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James scored 41 points and Kyrie Irving added 23.

The Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101.

Game 7 is Sunday night.

