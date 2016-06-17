Steph Curry's wife calls NBA 'rigged' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Steph Curry's wife is known for taking to social media to 'speak' her mind. 

Thursday night's game was no exception. After the Warriors guard fouled out, threw his mouthpiece and got ejected, his better half took to Twitter. 

Ayesha Curry was not happy about the loss, calling the NBA rigged. 

She quickly deleted that tweet.

She didn't stop there. 

Before the game Ayesha Curry tweeted that her cousin couldn't get into the casino because he was wearing Warriors gear.

JACK Casino in Cleveland responded to her on Twitter. 

