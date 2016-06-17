Steph Curry's wife calls NBA 'rigged'

Steph Curry's wife is known for taking to social media to 'speak' her mind.

Thursday night's game was no exception. After the Warriors guard fouled out, threw his mouthpiece and got ejected, his better half took to Twitter.

Ayesha Curry was not happy about the loss, calling the NBA rigged.

She quickly deleted that tweet.

tweeted in the heat of the moment because the call was uncalled for. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

She didn't stop there.

I'm okay that we lost... I just can't take people coming at my family for absolutely no reason. Something I don't understand or stand for. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

Police racial profiled my father and told him to remove credentials and tried to arrest him. It's been a long night for me. I apologize: — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

Before the game Ayesha Curry tweeted that her cousin couldn't get into the casino because he was wearing Warriors gear.

They also wouldn't let our cousin into a casino today because he was wearing warriors gear. ???? — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

JACK Casino in Cleveland responded to her on Twitter.

@ayeshacurry Hi Ayesha! We take our security protocols seriously. If you have a question about your visit, please DM us so we can connect. — JACK Cleveland (@JACKCleCasino) June 17, 2016

