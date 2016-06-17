Q hosts Game 7 Watch Party

The Republican National Convention was supposed to take control of Quicken Loans Arena Friday, but their preps are on hold for now. The Q will host the Game 7 Watch Party.

"While preparations are well underway for us to host the Republican National Convention, we worked in partnership with the RNC team to make it possible to still have the Game 7 watch party right here at the home of the Cavs inside The Q," said Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO.

Some of the game presentations aspects will be altered, but the core experience is not expected to change, according to a news release.

Tickets for the Watch Party go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Q box office. There is a 6 ticket limit per person.

Tickets are $5 with 100% of proceeds benefiting local charitable organizations.

