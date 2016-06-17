Who was the fan Curry hit with mouthpiece? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Who was the fan Curry hit with mouthpiece?

Steph Curry (Source: AP Images) Steph Curry (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers did something to Warriors guard Steph Curry that hasn't happened all season. 

The Golden State Warriors guard got in serious foul trouble early in the game and fouled out in the 4th quarter with a foul on LeBron James. 

In frustration, Curry launched his mouthpiece, hitting a fan. He quickly apologized, but was ejected. 

So who was the fan? 

He's been identified as Andrew Forbes, son of Cavs minority owner Nate Forbes.  

The Cavs travel to Oakland for a Game 7 at Oracle Arena. 

MORE: Going back to Cali: LeBron, Cavs down Warriors force Game 7 

             Who was the fan Curry hit with mouthpiece?

             Cavs to host Watch Party at the Q for Game 7

             Best (& worst) moments in Cleveland sports history

             Steph Curry's wife calls NBA 'rigged'

             Best of Social: Winning score 216

             LeBron James: '1 more game left, we gonna give it all we got'

             'We want to give the city of Cleveland a Championship', Coach Lue

             Kerr, Curry each fined $25,000 for Game 6 incidents

             Richard Jefferson's emotional essay before Game 6 

             LeBron's oldest fan wants to witness a championship

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly