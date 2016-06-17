             Who was the fan Curry hit with mouthpiece?

The Cleveland Cavaliers did something to Warriors guard Steph Curry that hasn't happened all season.

The Golden State Warriors guard got in serious foul trouble early in the game and fouled out in the 4th quarter with a foul on LeBron James.

In frustration, Curry launched his mouthpiece, hitting a fan. He quickly apologized, but was ejected.

So who was the fan?

He's been identified as Andrew Forbes, son of Cavs minority owner Nate Forbes.

Steph Curry's mouthpiece hit Andrew Forbes, son of Cavs minority owner Nate Forbes, on the shoulder. Curry apologized. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydABJ) June 17, 2016

I have the exclusive interview with the kid who got hit with Steph mouth piece https://t.co/2eN23MfLJS pic.twitter.com/2lsdWHySxL — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) June 17, 2016

So where u hit ??? pic.twitter.com/4EO7JVQNY5 — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) June 17, 2016

The Cavs travel to Oakland for a Game 7 at Oracle Arena.

