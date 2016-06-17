Best of Game 6 on social: Winning score 216

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Golden State Warriors from beginning to end in the 115 - 101 win in Game 6. Social media blew up.
Last nights score was 115 - 101.— CLE Sports Nation (@CLEVE216LAND_) June 17, 2016
115 + 101 = 216
216 = CLE#ALLin216
Cavs in 7!
Cleveland Cavalier fans all over are waking up with a little more pep in their step.
waking up this morning like... pic.twitter.com/4YNSTBNurp— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 17, 2016
LeBron James was just absolutely amazing.
?????? LeBron James swatted Stephen Curry & talked smacked afterwards - #NBAFinals #DubNation #AllIn216 #NBA https://t.co/8aGbhhAXSc— The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) June 17, 2016
LeBron James had back-to-back 41 point games.
LeBron was dropping dimes tonight! https://t.co/1kTcHFGh6a— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2016
James is in good company.
Two players have posted 40 pts & 10 assists in a Finals game. One is the man on the NBA logo.— ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2016
The other is LeBron. pic.twitter.com/RzaRtw7nJD
Steph Curry lost his cool and launched his mouthpiece at a fan.
The Unanimous MVP lost his cool https://t.co/zy9AtneDTV— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2016
His wife also lost it on social media.
Seems everyone had something to say about Game 6, including Ayesha Curry. Social reaction: https://t.co/fTXAlZSAl6 pic.twitter.com/9IISLkbO4E— ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2016
Warriors fans are still keeping hope alive.
Keep your head up, Warriors fans.— ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2016
Home teams are 15-3 in #NBAFinals Game 7s and haven't lost one since 1978. pic.twitter.com/ttzf4WDnDK
