Best of Game 6 on social: Winning score 216

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Golden State Warriors from beginning to end in the 115 - 101 win in Game 6. Social media blew up. 

Cleveland Cavalier fans all over are waking up with a little more pep in their step. 

LeBron James was just absolutely amazing. 

LeBron James had back-to-back 41 point games. 

James is in good company. 

Steph Curry lost his cool and launched his mouthpiece at a fan. 

His wife also lost it on social media.

Warriors fans are still keeping hope alive.

