Best of Game 6 on social: Winning score 216

The Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Golden State Warriors from beginning to end in the 115 - 101 win in Game 6. Social media blew up.

Last nights score was 115 - 101.



115 + 101 = 216



216 = CLE#ALLin216



Cavs in 7! — CLE Sports Nation (@CLEVE216LAND_) June 17, 2016

Cleveland Cavalier fans all over are waking up with a little more pep in their step.

waking up this morning like... pic.twitter.com/4YNSTBNurp — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 17, 2016

LeBron James was just absolutely amazing.

LeBron James had back-to-back 41 point games.

LeBron was dropping dimes tonight! https://t.co/1kTcHFGh6a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2016

James is in good company.

Two players have posted 40 pts & 10 assists in a Finals game. One is the man on the NBA logo.



The other is LeBron. pic.twitter.com/RzaRtw7nJD — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2016

Steph Curry lost his cool and launched his mouthpiece at a fan.

The Unanimous MVP lost his cool https://t.co/zy9AtneDTV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2016

His wife also lost it on social media.

Seems everyone had something to say about Game 6, including Ayesha Curry. Social reaction: https://t.co/fTXAlZSAl6 pic.twitter.com/9IISLkbO4E — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2016

Warriors fans are still keeping hope alive.

Keep your head up, Warriors fans.



Home teams are 15-3 in #NBAFinals Game 7s and haven't lost one since 1978. pic.twitter.com/ttzf4WDnDK — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2016

