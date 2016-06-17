Best (& worst) moments in Cleveland sports history

Cleveland fans are more than excited about a NBA Finals Game 7 and the possibility of a championship.
It's been a long road of historical moments filled with cheers and heartbreak.
Cleveland19 anchor Brian Duffy put together a list of the top moments in Cleveland sports: (Watch his breakdown in the video player above)
CAVS:
INDIANS:
BROWNS:
Remember, that this is Believeland and we've waited long enough for a championship. Go Cavs!
