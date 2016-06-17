Beyonce, Jay-Z among celebrities at Game 6 at the Q - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Beyonce, Jay-Z among celebrities at Game 6 at the Q

Beyonce and Jay-Z sitting courtside at Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (Source: AP Images) Beyonce and Jay-Z sitting courtside at Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The sports world was definitely on the Q Thursday night for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Some big names also took to courtside to see the Cleveland Cavaliers force a Game 7 or the Golden State Warriors hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy once again. 

Fortunately, they were all witnesses to a Game 7. 

Courtside was mega-stars Beyonce and husband Jay-Z. That fan's reaction is priceless. 

Jamie Foxx was spotted or was that Doc Rivers. 

There were a bunch of former and current NBA players. 

