Beyonce, Jay-Z among celebrities at Game 6 at the Q

Beyonce and Jay-Z sitting courtside at Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (Source: AP Images)

The sports world was definitely on the Q Thursday night for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Some big names also took to courtside to see the Cleveland Cavaliers force a Game 7 or the Golden State Warriors hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy once again.

Fortunately, they were all witnesses to a Game 7.

Courtside was mega-stars Beyonce and husband Jay-Z. That fan's reaction is priceless.

Jamie Foxx was spotted or was that Doc Rivers.

"Doc Rivers" aka Jamie Foxx is breaking down Game 6 for us on Snapchat: https://t.co/YuV3bF2KU1 https://t.co/eaNtWV4nt5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2016

There were a bunch of former and current NBA players.

Bill Russell be like, "Why are Mike Miller and T-Mac sitting in the same row as me!?" #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/KcNDGbK0uI — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) June 17, 2016

Urban Meyer, Spike Lee among celebrities spotted courtside at NBA Finals Game 4 #ALLin216 https://t.co/zB7Pi2VgZC pic.twitter.com/w4NTcOKmyn — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 11, 2016

