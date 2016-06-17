Kerr, Curry each fined $25,000 for Game 6 incidents

By TIM REYNOLDS

CLEVELAND (AP) - Golden State coach Steve Kerr and Warriors star Stephen Curry were each fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for incidents in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Kerr was fined for publicly criticizing officiating after the game, which Cleveland won 115-101 to force a deciding Game 7 in the title series. Curry was fined for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands after fouling out of the game with 4:22 left.

Game 7 is Sunday in Oakland, California.

