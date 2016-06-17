Funeral held Friday for Sen. George Voinovich

The funeral mass was held Friday for former Cleveland mayor, governor of Ohio and U.S. senator George Voinovich. The private service was held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Euclid.

People lined the processional route from the church to the All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.

Voinovich died in his sleep Sunday at his home in Collinwood. He was 79.

A public memorial service was held Thursday at Cleveland's City Hall, where thousands paid their respects.

MORE: Public memorial service held for Voinovich

