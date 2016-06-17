Cavaliers get 'Sandlot,' 'Bad Boys' treatment

Social media had a field day after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

It's no secret -- Cleveland is the underdog. But celebrities have been vocal in their support of the Cavs, with Lil' Wayne releasing a song about the team earlier this month and Jamie Foxx showing up for Cleveland's final home game of the year Thursday. Jay Z and Beyonce were also in attendance, with Jay Z dressed in all black -- it remains unclear if it was a years-later "Black Album" promotional stunt or whether he intended to match the the home crowd's "blackout" attire.

The Cavs lovable underdog persona has, undoubtedly, picked up steam during the Finals.

A number of things may have contributed, whether Draymond Green and his tendency to hit other players near the crotch, Steph Curry throwing and hitting a fan with his oft-chewed mouthpiece late in the fourth quarter of Game 6 or the simple fact that the Warriors set a single-season record for wins this year and just lost three games in eight days.

The city of Cleveland's championship drought likely also plays a role.

But the persona was taken to new heights after Thursday's win, and it came in the form of a new-look scene from "Sandlot" and an altered version of P. Diddy's "Bad Boys For Life" music video.

Keep an eye out for J.R. Smith in the Diddy video.

The casting of Delly and Kevin Love in the "Sandlot" scene is also a treat.

Game 7 will be played in California on Sunday. Until then, enjoy the moment, Cleveland fans.

