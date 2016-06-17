Police investigate Cleveland library shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police investigate Cleveland library shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that took place south of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Witnesses said a fight began at a library on the 4300 block of Pearl Road around 1:30 p.m. The fight moved outside and a person was shot in the parking lot.

The shooter is on the loose.

