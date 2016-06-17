41-year Cavs season ticket holders: Thursday was 'unbelievable'

Bob and Sylvia Reitman have been season ticket holders with the Cleveland Cavaliers for 41 seasons, and they've been married for 61. They say they've been to almost every Cavs home game together.

"Last night in Cleveland was unbelievable, I have not lived to see the city, people on the street like that at 1 a.m., it was terrific," Sylvia Reitman said.

The couple admitted that as Cleveland sports fans they've lived through some ups and downs, but believe the Cavs are in a league of their own and can bring the city of Cleveland a championship.

"We're one of the few cities with three major league teams and we've not had a championship in, I think 54 years -- we did get the Calder Cup (hockey) this year but that's a minor league, unfortunately," Sylvia Reitman said. "We think it's great, but it would be wonderful to follow up with a major league team."

The two have hung in there this long and say victory is close and the Cavs know it.

"I think the team also has a sense of the significance of this for the community," Bob Reitman said.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be played Sunday in California. It tips off at 8 p.m. EST.

