Troopers stop car for speeding, find drugs, guns and $3,748 cash

State troopers found drugs, guns and cash after pulling over a vehicle for speeding on State Route 5 in Portage County this week. (Source: State Highway Patrol)

During an interaction with driver Jones Hudson, 31, and passengers Japierre Morris, 27, and Korderoe James, 29, troopers detected an odor of marijuana and searched the car. They found nine individual packages of marijuana worth $2,000, $3,748 in cash and handguns in the vehicle.

The occupants of the car now face weapons under disability, drug trafficking and carrying concealed weapons charges.

