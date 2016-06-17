Take a swing at Steph Curry - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Take a swing at Steph Curry

Steph Curry Fathead (Source: WOIO) Steph Curry Fathead (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland driving range is giving you the chance to take a swing at Steph Curry -- or at least his Fathead.

Golf pros at the Range at Green and Harvard are letting people (try to) hit Curry's head.

Several people were giving it a shot Friday.

