Credit card skimmer found at Medina Township gas pumps - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Credit card skimmer found at Medina Township gas pumps

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
MEDINA TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

Authorities are looking for a man they say used a skimming device to gather credit card information at gas pumps in Medina Township.

Customers at an area Circle K convenience store recently reported their accounts had been hacked.

Those with any information on the case should contact police.

