Petition calls for Game 7 watch parties at Progressive Field, First Energy Stadium

There's a petition to open up Progressive Field or First Energy Stadium for additional Game 7 watch parties.

With a win Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers forced a Sunday Game 7 in California against the Golden State Warriors.

Lately, The Q has opened up to Cavs fans when the team is on the road in the playoffs. Proceeds from watch party tickets have been given to local charities.

The change.org petition for additional watch parties claims tickets for this Sunday's watch party at The Q sold out in under a minute.

"We need more room," it says.

The Cavaliers extended the party to Gateway Plaza, outdoors, to accommodate more fans, but Game 7 watch party stubs are proving to be the hottest ticket in town.

By 5:30 p.m. Friday, 5,800 people had signed the petition to open up Progressive Field and/or First Energy Stadium.

It should be noted the Indians host the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. EST. Game 7 starts at 8 p.m. EST. According to Forbes, the average running time of a Major League Baseball game is just under 3 hours.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.