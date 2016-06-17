Gary the Numbers Guy's 9 Best NBA Finals Tweets

His name is Gary the Numbers Guy, and he thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to win the 2016 NBA Finals.

These are his (@numerologynow) best nine tweets regarding this year’s finals. Why’d we pick nine? Because 2+1+6 (Cleveland’s area code) equals nine, of course.

Now Gary has been sure for a while that Cleveland would win a title this year. He sent out this tweet a year ago:

#CLEVELAND will WIN a TITLE



WHEN I SAY IT WINS a TITLE

and that is NEXT YEAR#NUMEROLOGY#ASTROLOGY#CAVS — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 5, 2015

He even reminded fans how accurate he is, especially when it comes to LeBron James:

I HAVE #NEVER BEEN WRONG ABOUT @KingJames in the #NBAFinal

6-0



2007 LOST

2011 LOST

2012 WON

2013 WON

2014 LOST

2015 LOST



2016 WIN #PENDING — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 17, 2016

He even retweeted the connection between LBJ and the original King James:

LEBRON (AKA KING JAMES) WILL WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP ON KING JAMES BIRTHDAY



JUNE 19th#ALLin216 pic.twitter.com/atiLvdQOU8 — ??Edward (@_Edman_) June 17, 2016

When the Cavs went down 3-1 to the Warriors, he didn’t back down. Instead, he put his money where his mouth is:

After the @Cavs were down

3-1 to the @warriors



I PUT MORE $ on the #Cavs at 12 to 1 odds pic.twitter.com/bUbhb0BcG4 — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 17, 2016

It all started coming together when there was something eerie about the final score of Game 6:

Final score Game 6 of #NBAFinals

115 - 101 =216



216 is the Cleveland Area code



Another sign#Cavs winning title in 2o16#Numerology — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 17, 2016

And he pointed this out about Golden State:

#Warriors lost 9 games in Regular Season

They have 8 losses in #Nbaplayoffs

+1 more =9#Numerology



Don't doubt me on this#Cavs in 7 — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 17, 2016

Like we said, he has felt confident all series:

I NEVER BACKED DOWN WHEN CAVS WERE DOWN 3-1



I trust my #Numerology



ONE MORE WIN — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 17, 2016

He is indeed a confident young man:

I AM THE #ONLY #NUMEROLOGIST IN THE WORLD THAT GETS#MEDIA ATTENTION



BECAUSE I AM THE BEST AT WHAT I DO — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 17, 2016

Again, confident:

I AM THE ONLY REAL SPORTS EXPERT#Period — Gary the numbers guy (@Numerologynow) June 17, 2016

As Demi Lovato would say, what’s wrong with that? The Cavaliers and Warriors face off in Game 7 on Sunday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.