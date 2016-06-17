Gary the Numbers Guy's 9 Best NBA Finals Tweets - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Gary the Numbers Guy's 9 Best NBA Finals Tweets

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

His name is Gary the Numbers Guy, and he thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to win the 2016 NBA Finals.

These are his (@numerologynow) best nine tweets regarding this year’s finals. Why’d we pick nine? Because 2+1+6 (Cleveland’s area code) equals nine, of course.

Now Gary has been sure for a while that Cleveland would win a title this year. He sent out this tweet a year ago:

He even reminded fans how accurate he is, especially when it comes to LeBron James:

He even retweeted the connection between LBJ and the original King James:

When the Cavs went down 3-1 to the Warriors, he didn’t back down. Instead, he put his money where his mouth is:

It all started coming together when there was something eerie about the final score of Game 6:

And he pointed this out about Golden State:

Like we said, he has felt confident all series:

He is indeed a confident young man:

Again, confident:

As Demi Lovato would say, what’s wrong with that? The Cavaliers and Warriors face off in Game 7 on Sunday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly