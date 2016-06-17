T-shirt shop has been planning championship design 'for 52 years now'

With one win standing between the Cleveland Cavaliers and a trophy, the taste of a championship is starting to feel real for fans.

Angela Urig, for example, can’t contain herself.

“This year's just so amazing. We're on the edge of our seats waiting for it to happen," she said. “I was going nuts (Thursday) night when I was watching the game.”

GVArt and Design in Lakewood was busy after the Game 6 win. Minutes after the victory over the Golden State Warriors, the store’s latest T-shirt was launched -- it reads, “The destiny of a people lies in the heart of its king.”

Greg Vlosich said his business has been busy throughout the playoffs with fans grabbing just about every shirt they can get their hands on.

“It's neat to see the excitement in the city again, we're just one game away,” he said. “One game.”

Ben Austin said he just had to get more Cavs gear to show off his C-L-E spirit.

“I think it represents the pride of the city when you wear your gear," Austin said.

If the Cavs do pull off the big win, Vlosich said he’ll be ready.

"We've been planning our championship design for 52 years now, so we’ll have some stuff ready to go,” he said.

GVArt will be ready to start printing as soon as Game 7’s final buzzer rings. If the Cavs win, Vlosich said he expects to stay open late.

