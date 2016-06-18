Eligibility Clinics for Expungement Day

The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court will be hosting an inaugural Expungement Day on Friday, October 28, 2016.

During Expungement Day, anyone who meets a certain criteria will have the opportunity to have previous felony convictions expunged, or "sealed".

For a person to be processed on Expungement Day, the case has to be reviewed for eligibility and the legal paperwork must be completed prior to the event. To do so, a number of eligibility clinics have been scheduled across the county.

* Saturday, June 18, in Glenville at the Famicos Foundation, 1325 Ansel Rd.

* Saturday, July 9, in Parma at the Donna Smallwood Activities Center and Office on Aging, 7001 West Ridgewood Dr.

* Saturday, July 23, in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood at Family Ministry Center, 3389 Fulton Rd.

* Saturday, July 30 in Tremont at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2592 West 14th St.

* Saturday, July 30 in Collinwood at Northeast Shores, 317 East 156th St. (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

* Saturday, August 6, in Euclid at the Euclid Public Library, 631 East 222nd St.

The sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who is unable to attend but is interested in pursuing expungement, is urged to contact the following offices

Legal Aid Society of Cleveland

1223 West Sixth Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Cuyahoga County Public Legal Works/Defender's Office

310 W. Lakeside, Cleveland #400, Ohio 44113

http://publicdefender.cuyahogacounty.us

Famicos Foundation

1325 Ansel Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 791-6476 ext. 271

