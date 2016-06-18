EAST CLEVELAND: 2 men are found shot Saturday morning

East Cleveland Police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred about 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Uniformed officers were dispatched to the area of Strathmore and Manhattan Avenue for a male shot.



When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man in the driver's seat of a vehicle and another man outside of the car.



Paramedics transported both victims to University Hospitals for treatment of apparent gun shot wounds.



According to police, the driver was last listed on life support, and the passenger was in surgery.

Neither of the men were identified and no suspect information was provided by police.



Anyone with any information is urged to contact East Cleveland Detectives at 216-451-1234.

