Pastors call for an end to harsh punishments for non-violent offenses

United Pastors in Mission (UPM) of Greater Cleveland, which consists of pastors and ministers from all denominations and ethnicity, held a prayer rally on Saturday, June 18 at noon on the steps of the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Attendees were asked to carry a black umbrella, rain or shine, to symbolize their collective prayers for the families and those incarcerated.

The group's main objective is to fight what they are calling the American criminal justice system disproportionately targeting the poor population and people of color.

Also a concern for the group is the cost associated with Ohio correctional facilities housing about 51,000 inmates; a system group representatives say according to their research shows was built for 39,000.

Their call to end mass incarceration includes the immediate release, protection and provision for people of low level and non-violent crimes.

The following are clergy from all across Cleveland who participated in the Saturday prayer rally:

-Rev. Dr. Larry L. Macon, Sr. President of UPM & Pastor Mt. Zion Church Oakwood Village

-Dr. Tony Minor, Director of Advocacy Lutheran Ministry, Faith Assembly Church Pastor

-Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr., Pastor Emeritus Olivet Institutional Church

-Rev. Dr. Ken Chaulker, Pastor of Universal Circle United Methodist Church

-Pastor Max Rodas, Westside Latino Community

-Dr. C.J. Matthews, Mt. Sinai Ministries

-Rev. Dr. Larry Harris, President of the Mt. Pleasant Churches

-Rev. Dr. Rodney Maiden, Providence Baptist Church

-Rev. Paul Hobson Sadler, Sr., Senior Clergy of the Mt. Zion UCC

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.