Game 7 prompts downtown party preps in Cleveland

Even though Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be played in California, just about everyone in the 216 area code is "all in" when it comes to getting ready for the affair.

Cleveland police are stepping up security around The Q, with police on motorcycles and horseback -- they're even some help from neighboring cities. Bars and restaurants on East 4th Street expect hundreds of fans to come through their doors, so they're busy getting ready as well.

"It's a new experience being from Cleveland. I don't know what to think. I'm trying to hold back my emotions until about 11 Sunday night," said John Wagner of Lakewood.

The bar manager at Flannery's Pub on East 4th said other than a big crowd, he doesn't know what to expect.

"It's so cool to have the Cavs in the Finals competing, doing well," said Trent Musal. "I've already gotten a second order for beer behind the bars, so we're definitely bumping up some of our products there as well as food in the kitchen, we also have lots of stuff on call."

Many of the bars and restaurants that spoke with Cleveland 19 News say they also plan to order extra food and alcohol, and also schedule more employees to work.

"When there are 20,000 people just a half block away, it affects us before games as well as after," said Keith Logan, a manager at the Butcher and the Brewer.

Logan said they're opening up their basement to accommodate more people in the Speakeasy, an intimate club-like atmosphere.

For most places, the Cavs making it this far in the playoffs means more than just good business.

"I think the city has wanted to be best at something just once and this may be that time," Logan said.

It's worth noting the city of Cleveland issued a traffic advisory Friday -- officials expect to have traffic downtown outside of The Q Sunday night. You can read the notice below.

The following parking restrictions will be in effect on Sunday, June 19th at 10:00 am to Monday June 20th at 1:00 am:

-East 2nd Street from Prospect Avenue to High Avenue

-East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

-Prospect Avenue both North & South side from Ontario Street to East 14th Street

-Huron Road both North & South side from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue

-East 9th Street both East & West side from Superior Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

-Bolivar Road both North & South side from East 7th Street to Prospect Avenue

-Erie Court both North & South side from East 9th Street to East 14th Street

The City of Cleveland Traffic Bureau will have traffic controllers in place at key intersections to help improve the flow of traffic. The City of Cleveland encourages everyone to leave valuable items at home or secured in the trunk of a vehicle.

