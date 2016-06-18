Cavs' success means expedited RNC transformation for The Q

Officials with the ?Republican National Convention have started working to transform The Q from basketball arena to convention hall.

As ESPN and ABC trucks moved out of the loading docks this week, other trucks full the RNC equipment began moving in.

RNC officials said venue transformation has taken about six weeks in the past. This time the transformation will take about four weeks, and will even allow for a Game 7 watch party at The Q on Sunday.

"We're excited to be able and try and work with them to put together the watch party on Sunday. It's not easy, but we're going to make it happen" said RNC spokesman Jeff Larson.