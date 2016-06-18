Clinton to stop in Columbus in visit to swing state Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Hillary Clinton will highlight her trip next week to presidential battleground state Ohio with a speech on the economy.

The presumptive Democratic presidential candidate says her event Tuesday will take place at Fort Hayes High School in downtown Columbus. Her campaign says Clinton will discuss "her commitment to build an economy that works for everyone."

The remarks will come just eight days after Clinton delivered a national security address in another Ohio city, Cleveland. She had planned to appear later last Monday at a private fundraiser at the home of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, but postponed it out of respect to the victims of the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub.

Clinton plans to stop in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.