Cleveland Cooks: At the Happy Dog, hot dogs are king

Hot dogs are arguably the perfect summertime ballpark food.

And at the Happy Dog on Detroit Avenue -- south of the Edgewater Marina -- they are king.

Join Jen Picciano and Mike Rutledge with Happy Dog for this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

To learn more about the Happy Dog, click or tap here.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.