Cavs championship T-shirts being printed in Lakewood

Madison Graphics, a screen printer in Lakewood, is having a very busy Sunday night.

The area business landed a NBA partnership to make the official championship T-shirts now that the Cavaliers defeat the Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Production was set up Friday, but nothing official could happen until the final buzzer sounded.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.