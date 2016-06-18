When is it time to start talking about a LeBron statue?

A player like LeBron James comes along only once in a lifetime, and Clevelanders know it. But do they think his legacy live on forever in the form of a statue?

Fans that spoke with Cleveland 19 News said if the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in Game 7 on Sunday, it’s time to start talking about it.

Those fans added that if it does ever happen, it should portray one of his signature moves -- the chalk toss.

As far as location, some suggested putting it at a Cleveland area Boys and Girls Club, and others said the statue should be in Akron, his hometown. Many suggested putting it right outside The Q, however.

