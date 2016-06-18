'Hoops for Hope' aims to raise addiction awareness in NE Ohio

Basketball players gathered at Parma High School this week to bring awareness to the growing heroin epidemic in that community.

Saturday marked the first installation of the event, Hoops for Hope, a tournament in memory of Benjamin Thomas. He died of an overdose earlier this year.

Eighteen teams raised money for the Matt Talbot Center in Parma, where Thomas spent time getting treatment for his addiction.

His mother was there in support of the event.

Friends said they wanted to bring the community together not only to remember Thomas, but show that addiction is a real problem. Organizers said the event was less about the money and more about raising that awareness.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.