Domestic abuse survivors want victims to know they're not alone

South Point Hospital is home to the offices of the Beyond Abuse Project. It's one of several organizations that teamed up to host a conference on domestic violence this weekend.

Denise Jenkins, CEO of the project, started the organization after her friend was killed by an abuser.

"Because of her death, she gave me the strength and the voice to say, 'Enough is enough,'" she said.

Attendees heard from other survivors, community advocates, police and even judges at the event.

Survivors in attendance said anyone can be a victim of domestic abuse, man or woman. They also said anyone can be a survivor, and people need to know they're not alone.

"There is help, there is hope -- I understand where you are, but I also understand where you can be," said domestic abuse survivor Cle Dale.

